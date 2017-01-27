- 12:35 "Binəqədi müsibəti"nə görə tutulanlara hökm oxundu
UNEC beynəlxalq konfransa ev sahibliyi edəcək
Yanvarın 30-da UNEC-də “Təhsilin sosial – iqtisadi inkişafda rolu” mövzusunda beynəlxalq elmi-praktiki konfrans keçiriləcək. Universitetdən "Təzadlar"a verilən məlumata görə, konfransda təhsil nazirinin müavini Ceyhun Bayramov, iqtisadiyyat nazirinin müavini Sahib Məmmədov, UNEC-in rektoru, professor Ədalət Muradov, BMT-nin Azərbaycandakı rezident əlaqələndiricisi və BMT İnkişaf Proqramının (BMTİP) rezident nümayəndəsi Qulam İsakzai, Plexanov adına Rusiya İqtisad Universitetinin Təhsilin İnkişafı üzrə Elmi-tədqiqat İnstitutunun direktoru, professor Yevgeniya Valeriyevna Şubenkova ilə yanaşı, dövlət rəsmiləri, millər vəkilləri, ali təhsil müəssisələrinin rektorları, nüfuzlu beynəlxalq təşkilatların nümayəndələri və tanınmış ictimai xadimlərin iştirakı nəzərdə tutulub.
İki gün davam edəcək konfransda “Təhsil və sosial-iqtisadi inkişaf”, “Təhsil sektorunun inkişafı: qlobal meyllər, mütərəqqi təcrübələr və islahatlar”, “Tədrisin keyfiyyətinin idarə edilməsinə yeni yanaşma” mövzusunda panellər üzrə yerli və xarici ekspertlərin məruzələri dinləniləcək.
UNEC is to host an International Conference
An International Scientific- practical Conference on “The Role of Education in Socio- economic Development” will be held at UNEC on January 30.
Participation of the Deputy Minister of Education Jeyhun Bayramov, Deputy Minister of Economy Sahib Mammadov, UNEC Rector, Professor Adalat Muradov, Resident Coordinator of UN in Azerbaijan and Resident Representative of UN Development Program (UNDP) Gulam Isakzai, Director of the Scientific- Research Institute on Education Development of the University of Economics of Russia named after Plekhanov, Professor Yevgeniya Valeriyevna Shubenkova is planned within the conference besides the state officials, Member of Parliament, Rectors of higher education institutions, representatives of the prestigious organizations and well- known public figures.
Reports by the local and overseas experts on the panels on “Education and Socio- economic Development”, “Development of Education Sector: Global Trends, Progressive Practice and Reforms” and “New Approach to managing the Quality of Education” will be heard within the conference.
